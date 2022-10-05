YKK AP breaks ground on new Macon facility

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — YKK Architectural Products, also known as YKK AP, officially broke ground on its new residential manufacturing facility Tuesday morning.

Once the plant opens, it will manufacture doors and windows for homes and multi-family structures.

Oliver Stepe, President of YKK AP America, says this new facility is the first time the company is investing in building property. Stepe says the decision to make the $125 million investment was the 250 people it currently employs in Macon.

“Our philosophy and all the things we believe in is a lot about not only the community and society, but our employees,” Stepe said. “The fact that we already have a large workforce here was one of the critical imperatives on why we chose Macon.”

Macon-Bibb Mayor Lester Miller says YKK AP joins a growing list of companies that want to come to Macon.

“I think what it shows is we’re on the right track here in Georgia,” Miller said. “That companies can continue to want to locate here, that we’re making all the right business moves to attract the very best companies here to pay our people the money they deserve.”

Miller says YKK AP could have chosen any other location, and the fact that it chose Macon says a lot.

“We’re certainly excited about the new jobs that are coming and the new building that’s going to be built out here,” he said. “This project has been off the ground behind the scenes for two years. It’s all coming together today here in October.”

According to Stepe, the facility will help expand its business.

“The initial footprint of this facility will basically double our current capacity,” he said. “What we’re excited about, the size of the land here in Macon-Bibb will allow us to even double that capacity.”

The facility will take about a year to build with an opening date scheduled for January 2024. Once open, it will create about 100 jobs.

YKK AP ships their products all over the southeast. It’s under the global umbrella of YKK, but YKK AP is its own company. The new facility will be off Hartley Bridge Road near the Tyson and Tractor Supply Plants.