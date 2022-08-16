YKK $125M expansion into Macon on its way

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) –A $125 million business expansion is on its way to Bibb County.

Governor Kemp announced Tuesday that YKK AP America Inc. will be expanding to include a new manufacturing facility and additional machinery and equipment in Bibb County. The new facility will create 100 new jobs in addition to the 250 jobs YKK AP already supports in Macon. The new facility will be located at Macon-Bibb’s I-75 Industrial Park, at a Georgia Ready for Accelerated Development certified site. After completion, the company plans to relocate its operations and employees from its current site on Ocmulgee Boulevard to the new facility.

The Macon facility will become home to the company’s residential division, which manufactures vinyl windows and doors for builders and homeowners. It will serve as a model plant for future North American manufacturing facilities, with new technologies, as well as sustainable manufacturing processes.

Operations are expected to begin in early 2024, and the company is currently hiring for several positions– anyone interested can learn more and apply at careers.ykkap.com.

YKK AP is a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial facade systems and residential windows and doors. It specializes in architectural products for commercial and residential buildings.

Governor Kemp had this to say concerning the expansion:

“Being the No. 1 state for business doesn’t just mean attracting new investments. It is also our priority to ensure companies already operating in Georgia can grow and thrive,” and, “We’re excited YKK AP recognizes the advantages of doing business in middle Georgia and has chosen to expand their relationship with the Macon community through 100 new jobs.”