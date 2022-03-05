UPDATE: WRPD says Watson Boulevard area ‘safe at this time’

Police say a man is dead following a SWAT callout Friday night.

WRPD officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Appian Way around 6 o’clock after a report of shots fired. Officers were told the man who fired a weapon had fled the scene.

He was eventually seen on Watson Boulevard with a pistol in his hand, according to police. A foot chase ensued, but officers lost sight of the suspect.

Officers checking a mobile trailer in a lot located at 500 Watson Boulevard reported shots being fired at them. That’s when a perimeter was secured and Warner Robins PD SWAT was activated.

The SWAT team, with assistance from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol Aviation, tried to make contact with the suspect, who was hiding under a trailer, and ultimately found him dead.

Police say law enforcement never fired any shots.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now handling the investigation.

UPDATE (10:10 p.m.) – WRPD updated its post Friday night to say the area is “safe at this time.” Police say they will provide more details soon.

