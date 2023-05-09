WRPD: Man dies after being stabbed with scissors during domestic dispute

A man is dead after being stabbed with scissors during a domestic dispute Monday.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being stabbed with scissors during a domestic dispute Monday.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which says officers responded to the emergency room at Houston Medical Center just after 8 o’clock in reference to a stabbing victim who had been brought in by personal vehicle.

Officers were told the male, a 62-year-old, had been stabbed by a 58-year-old woman during a domestic dispute at 95 Green Street.

“WRPD units were able to locate the crime scene at a storage unit as given by the involved female,” the release stated.

Police say the man died just after 8:30.

“This is an ongoing investigation and names are not being released at this time,” the release stated.

Contact Det. J. Dokes at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.