WRPD: 73-year-old motorcyclist hospitalized after collision on Watson Boulevard

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 73-year-old woman was hospitalized with a suspected fractured left leg on Monday following a collision involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle on Watson Boulevard at Galleria Mall Drive.

That’s according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release, which stated that around 2:48 p.m., Roseann Healan, who was operating a Suzuki Boulevard Motorcycle, collided with a passenger vehicle after exiting the Target store and turning onto Watson Boulevard.

Police say the motorcycle failed to yield the right of way to a Kia Soul.

Healan was taken to Atrium Health Navicent in Macon for treatment. The Kia Soul driver was uninjured.