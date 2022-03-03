Wrightsville disabled children’s home owner arrested, charged with cruelty to children

62-year-old David Fahey was arrested and charged with four counts of felony cruelty to children and three counts of felony false imprisonment.

WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Wrightsville man is now in custody on charges of felony cruelty to children and three counts of felony false imprisonment.

According to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation news release, 62-year-old David Fahey was arrested after a nearly two-month long investigation into allegations of abuse of disabled adults and children at King’s Cleft, located at 159 Union Grove Church Road in Wrightsville. Fahey owns the facility.

King’s Cleft is a nonprofit organization that provides a home for disabled and handicapped children, the release said. Many of the children lived at the facility through adulthood.

“At the beginning of the investigation, five children and five adults were found at King’s Cleft,” the release said. “The children were removed and placed into the custody of the Division of Family and Children Services. The disabled adults are in the process of being removed by Adult Protective Services.”

Fahey was arrested at King’s Cleft and taken to the Johnson County Detention Center.

On Friday, January 21, Johnson County Sheriff Greg Rowland asked the GBI to assist with the investigation into allegations of child abuse and disabled adult abuse at King’s Cleft. Kathy Fahey, David Fahey’s wife, died during the investigation.

“She was also a subject of this investigation,” the release said.

A joint investigation remains active and ongoing.

Call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Eastman at (478) 374-6988 or Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 864-3941. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-597-TIPS(8477) or online here.

