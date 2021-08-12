Wounded But Not Defeated stage play comes to the Douglass Theatre Aug 14

This weekend, the “Wounded but not defeated” stage play is returning to the Douglass Theatre in Macon. This year, the play features Gospel singers Shirley Murdock and Tony Terry.

Vandarry Jackson wrote and stars in the play. While visiting 41 NBC Daybreak, she said the play shows how to handle pain instead of letting pain handle you.

“It’s an awesome play. And I’m not saying it because it’s my play. but it talks about the life of a pastor. And sometimes people think that just because you are a pastor everything is peaches and cream. ” -Vandarray Jackson

The stage play is this Saturday, August 14th at 7 p.m. There is a preshow and mini-concert performance at 5

41NBC’S Shelby Coates is one of the emcees for the night.

You can buy tickets at Douglasstheatre.org