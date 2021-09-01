WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Upper body and core circuit

Coach Malcom Strapp brings 41NBC another Workout Wednesday exercise, this time focusing on the upper body and core circuit.

Coach Strapp does these exercises in 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 30 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

ROUND ONE: Push-ups Taps with toe taps/ Mountain Climbers

ROUND TWO: Shoulder taps into jacks (Alternative: Sofa Dips)/ Crunches

ROUND THREE: Sofa Dips with ankle tap (Alternative: Sofa dips) / plank to knee drive (Alternative: plank)