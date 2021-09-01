WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Upper body and core circuit

41NBC Web Producer,
Ww

Coach Malcom Strapp brings 41NBC another Workout Wednesday exercise, this time focusing on the upper body and core circuit.

Coach Strapp does these exercises in 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 30 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

ROUND ONE: Push-ups Taps with toe taps/ Mountain Climbers

ROUND TWO: Shoulder taps into jacks (Alternative: Sofa Dips)/ Crunches

ROUND THREE: Sofa Dips with ankle tap (Alternative: Sofa dips) / plank to knee drive (Alternative: plank)

 

 

Categories: Featured, Health & Fitness
Tags: , , ,

Related