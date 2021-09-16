WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Upper Body and Cardio

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Malcom Strapp is bringing another edition of Workout Wednesday to 41NBC with an exercise circuit that pushes you to use your upper body and get some cardio in.

Coach Strapp does these exercises in 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 30 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

ROUND ONE: Push Up knee to elbow crosses / lateral bound

ROUND TWO: Superman / jumping jacks

ROUND THREE: Push up to twist / Sprint to Double Lateral Shuffle