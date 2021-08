WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Lower body and core circuit

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Strapp joins 41NBC once again to bring a whole new Workout Wednesday, this week, focusing on a lower body and core muscle circuit.

Coach Strapp does these exercises in 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 45 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

ROUND ONE: Squat lateral lunge / Hollow hold

ROUND TWO: High knee Forward Lunge/ Russian twist

ROUND THREE: Squat to kneedrive/ plank to reach