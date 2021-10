WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Lower body and Core circuit

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Malcom Strapp is back with another edition of Workout Wednesday to focus on the lower half of your body, as well as your core. The exercises come in 3 rounds with 3 sets of 30 seconds of work and 45 seconds of rest with about a minute of rest after each round.

ROUND 1: Squat In Outs / Glute Kickbacks

ROUND 2: Reverse Lunge with Knee Drive/ Plank

ROUND 3: Lateral Lunge/ Lying Leg Raise