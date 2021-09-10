WORKOUT WEDNESDAY: Lower body and core circuit

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Malcom Strapp is bringing another edition of Workout Wednesday to 41NBC with an exercise circuit that focuses on your core and your lower body.

Coach Strapp does these exercises in 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 45 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

ROUND ONE: Squat lateral lunge / Hollow hold

ROUND TWO: High knee Forward Lunge / Russian twist

ROUND THREE: Squat to kneedrive / plank to reach