Workout Wednesday: 3 round exercise

(41NBC/WMGT) — Coach Malcom Strapp brings another Workout Wednesday to 41NBC, this week’s exercise consisting of 3 rounds of activity.

Coach Strapp spreads the workout into 3 rounds with 30 seconds of work, then 30 seconds of rest each, ending with 1 – 1.5 minutes rest after each round.

Round 1: 90 degree squat jumps/ alternating toe touches

Round 2: Push up to ankle taps / reverse lunge to jump

Round 3: Bear crawl to reverse bear crawl: cone touch / plank