Woman dead after single car accident on Pio Nono Avenue

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident that took place at around 3:13 a.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of Pio Nono Avenue.

It was reported that a vehicle, driven by 65-year-old Gloria Thomas of Macon, was traveling southbound on Pio Nono Avenue. Thomas lost control of her vehicle and went off of the roadway. The vehicle hit a guard rail and then went down an embankment.

Thomas was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her husband, 57-year-old Carl Thomas, was the passenger in the vehicle and had minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.