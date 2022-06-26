Woman dead after overnight shooting in Macon

It happened in the 300 block of Leaf Court early Sunday morning.

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A woman is dead following a shooting in the 300 block of Leaf Court early Sunday morning.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says deputies responded to a call of a person being shot during a domestic dispute. The victim, 41-year-old Daffany Parker, was found dead at the scene.

The shooting is under investigation.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have additional information.

