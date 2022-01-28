Woman arrested after theft and tampering with evidence at J&J Dollar Store after homicide and armed robbery

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — A woman who was a victim inside the business during the armed robbery and homicide that took place at J&J Dollar Store on January 18th has been arrested after evidence was discovered showing that she had removed lottery tickets where the victim was found and disconnected the power to the building security system for a short time before law enforcement and other first responders arrived on scene.

The Houston County Sheriff’s Office says Lakiesha Deshawn McGhee was taken into custody at the Houston County Detention Center where she’s being charged with one count of theft by taking as well as one count of tampering with evidence. Investigation revealed McGhee called 911 when the armed robbery incident occurred. McGhee’s arrest is not related to the suspects who committed the robbery.

According to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the reward for information has increased concerning the case in which three armed suspects entered the store and robbed it at gunpoint, during which they shot and killed Sabrina Renee Dollar, an employee at the business. The reward Macon Regional Crimestoppers is offering is now up to $10,000 for information.

This incident is still under investigation, if you have any information, please call Lead investigator Sgt. Anna Lange at 478-542-2085 or 478-542-2080.