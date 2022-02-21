Widespread rain likely Monday afternoon and evening

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Rain is quickly back in the forecast following a pleasant weekend around Middle Georgia.

Today

We began the day with chilly and relatively clear conditions, however cloud cover is filling in during the late morning hours. Rain will not take long to arrive either as showers should make it into the western counties ahead of noon today. The rain will begin light with some showers arriving first, but later this afternoon it will organize more and become more widespread and stratiform. Thunder and lightning are highly unlikely with today’s rain. Luckily there will be a decent amount of warmth to accompany the cloudy and wet conditions as high temperatures peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s today. Winds will come from the southeast at about 5-10 mph throughout the afternoon and evening.

Rain will continue into the early overnight hours with a moderate rainfall rate, but once the sun sets it will begin to lighten up and break apart. The majority of the region will be done with rain before midnight, however a few eastern counties will still see some showers until about 2 or 3 am. Cloud cover will continue to break up during the morning hours leading up to the sunrise. Rain totals across the region will range from .1″ to .5″ with the higher amounts likely in the northern counties. Low temperatures will be rather warm thanks to humid conditions and southeasterly winds, only falling into the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow

The sunshine will be back early around Middle Georgia tomorrow, and unlike what we often see after some rain, temperatures will quickly warm into the afternoon, largely being driven by southerly winds at 10-15 mph. Gusts tomorrow will likely hang in the 20-25 mph range, so hold on to your hats! High temperatures will reach the lower 80s for most of Middle Georgia with only a few clouds expected during the afternoon hours.

Overnight skies will see more cloud cover begin to fill in again as low temperatures only fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds will come in from the south-southwest at 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

A cold front will be making its approach to the region tomorrow, however high pressure over northern Florida will stall it out, resulting in plenty of clouds for Middle Georgia but very limited rain chances. A few showers will be possible during the afternoon when temperatures peak in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will also see a mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon hours. Rain is not expected with highs again in the low to mid 80s, this time with winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Friday will also see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance for light rain early. The trend of a mix of sun and clouds with relatively warm conditions will carry into the weekend.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).