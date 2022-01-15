What to expect from Winter Storm Izzy in Middle Georgia

Residents in Baldwin, Washington, and Hancock Counties are bracing for the potential impact of Winter Storm Izzy.

41NBC Daybreak meteorologist Aaron Lowery has been tracking the storm this week and believes some parts of Middle Georgia will see a small impact.

“I’m not thinking we’re going to see much winter weather at all in Middle Georgia,” Lowery explained. “Northern counties like Monroe and Jones might see some flurries mixed in. I’m not expecting any accumulations late Sunday afternoon, maybe a little bit Sunday morning… and heading towards lunch time into the afternoon, and you might see some freezing rain in Hancock County.”

With the freezing rain possible, Aaron believes there is also the strong possibility for ice on the roadways. He says to avoid driving this weekend if possible.

“My suggestion with your cars is leave them in the driveway,” he said. “Don’t go driving this weekend, especially on the interstate. I was going to go to Atlanta this weekend and decided not to because driving on ice is not safe, and it’s just not worth it right now.”

To prepare for icy roads, Baldwin County Emergency Management and Roadway Management have sand ready to put on bridges. Baldwin County EMA Director Wayne Johnson also says you should avoid driving if possible.

“We encourage people to stay off the roads unless it’s an emergency,” he said. “Obviously ice can be a disaster, but the best defense is to not get on the road in the first place unless you have to.”

For those who go out, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has crews ready to salt roads and create detours if needed. According to Nita Birmingham with GDOT West, 293 employees are working the winter event and about 80 are working around Middle Georgia.

Johnson says Baldwin County officials have been monitoring the weather conditions, and that as of now, the northern part of Middle Georgia can expect a possible winter mix with high wind gusts, which can cause damage. Baldwin County EMA encourages residents to have an emergency kit with extra food, water, clothes and blankets.

“Keep watching your local news channels, local radio, and I’ll try to continue updating our Facebook page,” Johnson explained. “If it came to the point where we were actually sending out warnings, people can sign up for our code red mass notification system for the county.”

