Wesleyan College receives $500K to improve athletic facilities

Over the last three years, the college says it has received various donations.

MACON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Wesleyan college is making big changes to its athletics facilities with the help of $500,000 anonymous donation.

Over the past three years the college says they’ve received various donations from the Panoz family and others.

With the money they’ve been able to get a new soccer field and improve their softball field.

“We’ve gone from oh my gosh I didn’t even realize Wesleyan had sports to oh my gosh you have sports and we’ve been actually been able to increase our yield into the college from an athletic standpoint,” said Penny Siqueiros, the Athletic Director.

The college has also used the money to add a track and field, new score board, covered seating and more.

Ashleigh Woods is a softball player at Wesleyan College. She says the new batting field has helped a lot. “We can hit all the time even if it’s storming. It showed in our end season last semester where we had a lot of increased batting averages.”

According to Wesleyan, students were practicing in a gym with Air conditioning before any of the improvements. Now the college hopes the community will begin to notice them and their efforts into sports.

Imani Higginbotham plays several sports and says, ” We’re strong, we’re built and here to work hard just as any other college or University.”