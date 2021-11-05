Weekend rain chances have increased

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The chance for parts of Middle GA to see heavy rain to finish of the week has increased.

Today

Overcast skies remain over most of the Peach State overnight and into this morning, however the rain was only just crossing the southern border before sunrise. It’s going to be a gloomy and cool end to the week in Middle Georgia with cloud cover expected to hang around through Saturday. Rain chances will increase throughout the day today, slowly creeping up from the south during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures this afternoon will only top off in the low to mid 50s. The wind throughout the day will also be quite breezy out of the northeast at 10-15 mph. Showers will likely begin to make their way into the region ahead of lunchtime with more widespread rain likely to move in during the evening. The reason the rain chances have increased so much over the past 24 hours is the track of the low has changed ever so slightly. The low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will be tracking further north the next couple of days than what was initially predicted, meaning more rain will make it into Central GA. Overnight tonight temperatures will bottom out in the low 40s. Rain is likely across the majority of Middle GA through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning.

Tomorrow

Just like Friday a blanket of clouds will continue to hang over Middle GA. Rain will be widespread across much of the region upon sunrise Saturday morning and will stick around through much of the day. The low pressure will creep east-northeast along the Georgia Bight, bringing some moderate to heavy rainfall to parts of Middle GA Saturday afternoon. Despite the increased rain chances high temperatures will be slightly warmer for much of the region, climbing into the mid to upper 50s. The southernmost cities that are typically the warmest however will actually be the coolest on Saturday afternoon. These locations will begin to see rain earlier on Friday with it moving out later on Saturday when compared to the rest of the region. This will keep the high temperatures for cities such as McRae and Vienna down by a few degrees.

During the evening hours the rain will finally slow with cloud cover beginning to break following the sunset. Tomorrow night is also the end of Daylight Savings Time, so don’t forget to set your clocks back. This means the clouds will have an extra hour to clear out ahead of the sunrise on Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s ahead of the sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday

The sunshine will finally make a return on Sunday. Early Sunday morning a few clouds w ill likely still be left from Saturday, but those will clear out shortly after sunrise. Wind will shift from the northeast to the north-northwest, slowing to about 5 mph and bringing drier conditions to Georgia. High temperatures will increase almost 10 degrees from Saturday thanks to the sunny skies, topping off in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight the skies will remain clear with low temperatures ahead of Monday morning bottoming out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

