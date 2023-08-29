Wednesday will be asynchronous day for Bibb County students, remote work day for employees

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County School District says Wednesday will be an asynchronous day for students and a remote work day for employees.

The school district says it has been working closely with the National Weather Service and Macon-Bibb County Government to monitor the forecast related to Hurricane Idalia and that the decision regarding Wednesday instruction was made out of an abundance of precaution for the safety of students and staff.

Employees are asked to check their emails for more direction. Students should work on any homework and assignments.

