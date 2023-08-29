Hurricane Idalia prompts Middle Georgia school closings, schedule changes
- TELFAIR COUNTY – Telfair County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Idalia in Telfair County. We plan to resume normal school operations on Thursday.
- MONTGOMERY COUNTY – Montgomery County Schools announced today that Superintendent Dr. Stan Rentz, under the advisement from the local Emergency Management Agency director, has canceled school for Wednesday, August 30. Parents and students are advised to continue monitoring the district website at mcboe.net and the district’s social media channels for updates.
- WHEELER COUNTY – Wheeler County Schools will be closed on Wednesday, August 30th due to Hurricane Idalia and its projected effects for the Wheeler County area. School district administrators will monitor weather and storm-related situations and provide updates on any further schedule changes for the rest of the week through social media, the district website, and our callout/text system.