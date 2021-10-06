Washout Wednesday

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – A warm front associated with a Gulf low will bring abundant rainfall to much of Middle GA.

Today

Day 3 of the October rain train. Today may be the wettest day this week. A slow moving low pressure system to the west is bringing Gulf moisture into the Southeastern US, and a slow moving warm front is bringing abundant heavy rainfall to Georgia. So far today there have already been two Flash Flood Warnings along the I-75 corridor because of heavy rainfall. The odds that more are issued in other parts of Middle GA today are high as plenty more rain expected this afternoon. Temperatures today will top off a bit warmer than yesterday for the western half of Middle GA thanks to the warm front. Cloudy skies will continue to dominate as well, persisting into the overnight hours. The good news is the rain should fizzle out for the most part during the evening hours, leaving only a few isolated showers overnight. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Tomorrow

For the first time this week, we may see pockets of sunshine break up the blanket of clouds overhead. Rain is also likely to hold off during the morning hours, so you may not need to wear your raincoat out the door. Temperatures will also increase a few more degrees, topping off in the lower 80s for most of the region. The sunshine that breaks through however will only provide fuel for evening thunderstorms. The warm front will be out of our hair, but the cold front to the west will be moving in slowly. This will bring plenty of thunderstorm activity tomorrow evening that will persist through the overnight hours and into Friday morning. This is less than optimal for the first evening of the Georgia State fair, as the rides will not be safe while thunderstorms are in the area. Temperatures overnight will again fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s across Middle GA.

Friday and the Weekend

Friday will begin with a wet start for many across Middle GA thanks to thunderstorms and showers persisting from Thursday night. The good news is once they end the clouds will begin to break during the afternoon hours, leading to sunshine for the latter half of the day. Temperatures around the region Friday afternoon will be back in the upper 70s to mid 80s thanks to the passing of the cold front. The weather Friday evening should be much more favorable for fair-goers. The nicer conditions will persist into Saturday, however a few afternoon showers and storms will still be possible both Saturday and Sunday.

