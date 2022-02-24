Warner Robins Police Department offering $8,000 through Crimestoppers to whoever solves 2015 homicide

Photo Credit to Warner Robins Police Department

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Police Department is looking to reward $8,000 to whoever provides the information to help solve an unresolved homicide case from 2015.

According to a social media post from the WRPD, on September 10th of 2015, an armed robbery occurred in which officers arrived at Lulu’s Food Mart on Elberta Road and found the store clerk, identified as Govinder Kaura, dead with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Witnesses reported that a male wearing a mask entered the store and jumped behind the counter, shooting Kaura during the robbery. Afterwards, the suspect fled on foot.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the Warner Robins Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME. The reward money is offered by the Houston County DA’s office through Crimestoppers.

The full post from the Warner Robins Police Department can be seen here:

