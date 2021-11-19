Warner Robins organizations host annual Vetsgiving

Phoenix at lake joy hosts vetsgiving for second year Vetsgiving

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Veterans in Warner Robins got to celebrate Thanksgiving a week early thanks to a partnership among Phoenix at Lake Joy , the VFW Post 6605 and several other partners.

The organizations came together to host Vetsgiving, providing a warm thanksgiving meal for local veterans.

Last year’s event attracted around 200 guests and organizers expected even more this year.

“We would just like the veterans to know that we see you, we hear you, and we appreciate everything that you’ve done throughout the years,” Phoenix at Lake Joy Community Engagement Director Michelle Sluka said. “Your years of service and keeping our country safe, keeping our freedoms alive.”

Sluka says the event is just a little something to show appreciation.

The event took place at the VFW Post on Corder Road.