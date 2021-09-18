Warner Robins organizations helping fight hunger

The Museum of Aviation and Northrop Grumman have partners with rise against hunger to package 10,000 meals Rise against hunger

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)— Northrop Grumman and the Museum of Aviation have partnered with Rise against hunger, a nonprofit to help feed families. On Friday morning the Museum provided a space for the packaging to take place.

With several tables set up to guide the process, the room was filled with eagerness to help.

Each bag contained rice, vegetables and four to five spices, that would help provide a healthy meal.

“This year alone they’ll be over 500, 000 of these meals delivered and that’s just from these people here from Northrop Grumman working,” said Kenn Todorov. Todorov is the Sector VP for Northrop Grumman.

Grumman says it feels good to help out people from all parts of the world. The goal is to partner with the Museum again next year to host the event.

The boxes will be sent to the non-profit and then distributed internationally.