Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms seeks re-election, faces two challengers

He's seeking a third term to continue initiatives like developing a downtown area for the city.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Mayor Randy Toms became mayor eight years ago after spending more than 25 years with the Warner Robins Fire Department.

Mayor Toms says he’s not quite done with public service. He’s seeking a third term to continue initiatives like developing a downtown area for the city.

“To create an environment down there that’s family friendly, an entertainment venue that brings people to our downtown,” said Mayor Toms. “Which then make people want to come downtown with their business and open up restaurants and shops because people are already here.”

Mayor Toms faces two challengers in the election. Stephen Baughier and LaRhonda Patrick.

Stephen Baughier runs a personal finance retreat at multiple locations across the country. He’s lived in Warner Robins since the late 70’s. Baughier decided to run for Mayor because he’s unhappy with the current leadership and wants change for the city.

“I’m committed to the community, committed to doing the right thing overall with no special particular group in mind but everyone in the entire city at heart,” said Baughier.

LaRhonda Patrick is a local attorney and the City Attorney for Fort Valley. Patrick has lived in Warner Robins since she was 11-years-old. She’s running for mayor because she wants change too, and better the lives of residents.

“I know my concerns and that’s why they’re on my platform,” said Patrick. “Many other mothers have those concerns, because we’ve had many conversations about things we’d like to see different. So I decided to be the change I want to see.”

Mayor Toms says over the last eight years, he’s accomplished improvements with parks and recreation like the North Houston Sports Complex, with still more to come. He’s also added 20 police officer positions and 27 new firefighters. Mayor Toms says he hopes to improve upon the public safety initiatives he put in place.

“We want people to know that we’re proactive in our approach,” said Mayor Toms. “But also if you commit a crime in Warner Robins, we want to make sure we have the man power and the ability to catch those who are doing crimes in our community.”

Baughier says if elected, he wants to restore the city through responsible reinvestment and revitalization.

He says Warner Robins needs to deal with employees and contractors in a responsible manner. He also wants to revitalize forgotten parts of town, and reinvest in the community.

“I believe that so much good can come from community, and we can reverse a lot of the negative effects of isolation if we do promote community,” said Baughier.

If elected, Patrick hopes to improve innovation, industry, and involvement.

Innovation would mean bringing things like electric car charging stations and a recycling program to the city. Industry would mean bringing more investment into the community. She also wants to create more community events.

“I want to bring community development,” said Patrick. “So we can have community events that everyone loves and enjoys.”

Early voting is underway at the Houston County Board of Elections and the Houston Healthcare Pavilion Conference Center until October 29. Election Day is November 2.