Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms running for re-election

If re-elected, it would be Mayor Toms' third term.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor Randy Toms is running for re-election.

He says there are several projects he wants to see through and that serving another term would allow him to do that.

Those projects include:

Finishing renovations for Parks and Recreation

Continuing to strengthen public safety

Developing a downtown area between Davis Drive and Robins Air Force Base

Mayor Toms says he loves what he does and he loves seeing progress.

“I think if you look at all areas of the city, I think under my administration we’ve done a great job of moving things forward,” Mayor Toms said. “Still a lot to do though and I want the opportunity to see some of it to completion and start some new things and get those going as well.”

The election will be held in November.