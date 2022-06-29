Warner Robins mayor addresses recent violence

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins Mayor LaRhonda Patrick is addressing three recent homicides that happened within 48 hours.

Patrick said in a news conference Tuesday that the senseless killings must stop. She’s asking the community to join her in helping make Warner Robins the peaceful city she knows it can be.

“Not in my city,” she said. “Crime: not in my city. Murder: not in my city. Homicide: not in my city. Gun violence. I need you to stand with me and show everyone that we are one, and that this is our city and we are bringing it back to a peaceful place.”

Patrick says her heart sank when she heard the news of the first two shootings that happened Sunday night and Monday morning.

“We are better, that’s immediately what I thought,” she said. “This is not the city I grew up in. This is not the city my son will grow up in, so we’re going to change that so we will be known as a peaceful International City.”

Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says police believe the victims and suspects knew each other in all three cases. They’ve already made one arrest in the Davis Drive shooting.

He says they’re now making headway in the Thomas Boulevard and the Cru Lounge investigations. Chief Wagner says the police department has worked hard to keep the city as safe as possible.

“It’s not about pulling guns and solving your problems behind a gun,” he said. “That’s sad. I hate to see that’s the case.”

Patrick’s mission is to stop all crimes that can be prevented. She feels Georgia’s new constitutional carry law will make stopping gun violence a challenge.

“If we work together and we focus on the root of the issue, we have a greater likelihood of resolving this issue,” she said.

Patrick says she’s working with the police and other city leaders to find solutions to public safety. She’s hoping to bring a program to fruition soon.

“I’m not talking about months, I’m talking about days,” she said. “I need the community to help us, help them, by being vocal and telling us what you want to see or any ideas that you may know to do to get to the root of the issue.”