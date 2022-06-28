Man shot and killed outside Warner Robins lounge

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An early morning shooting at a Warner Robins lounge leaves a man dead. According to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department officers responded to Cru Lounge at 85 South Highway 247 just before 1am Tuesday in reference to a person shot. The victim, 24 year old Shamair Mitchell was taken by private vehicle to the Houston Medical Center where he died from his injuries. The release states an altercation began in the lounge that spilled outside into the parking lot where an unknown suspect fired a gun striking Mitchell.

Anyone with information can call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-crime.