Warner Robins man sentenced to life in prison after 2021 murder

Gregory Davis (Houston County District Attorney's Office)

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man will spend the rest of his life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of felony murder and aggravated assault Wednesday in Houston County Superior Court.

A Houston County District Attorney news release says the conviction of 22-year-old Gregory Tyshon Davis was reached after a day and a half trial. He was sentenced by Superior Court Judge Edward D. Lukemire.

The release says that in February 2021, Davis and Deandre Nyke Pitts were at a home on Hartley Avenue when the two began to argue and fight. After being separated, Pitts sat down on a sofa in the living room and Davis went to another room to retrieve a firearm before shooting Pitts six times.

“The nature of this crime is incomprehensible,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan English said. “The level of brutality shown by Gregory Davis shooting Deandre Pitts multiple times is unlike anything else I’ve seen in my years as a prosecutor. Today’s sentence sends a message that the people of Houston County will not tolerate senseless gun violence. We will not allow our community to become a warzone. We are thankful that Judge Lukemire’s sentence will remove a violent, dangerous offender from this community.”

District Attorney William Kendall says the DA’s office is “committed to the mission of reducing senseless gun violence in Houston County.”

“Our community deserves to live in peace and comfort, where citizens can safely work, live and play,” he said. “I’d personally like to thank Investigator Chad Pierce of the Warner Robins Police Department, the other officers from the Warner Robins Police Department who assisted on this case, along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The DA’s Office will continue to be a voice for Victims and a living deterrent to those who wish to do others harm.”

