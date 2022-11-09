Warner Robins man sentenced to 40 years following 2021 double shooting

Preston Lamar Hughes (Houston County District Attorney)

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Warner Robins man was sentenced to 40 years Wednesday following a July 2021 shooting that left two people injured.

19-year-old Preston Lamar Hughes, AKA “Draco,” was convicted on October 28 of two counts of aggravated assault in Houston County Superior Court following a two and a half day trial.

The first 26 years of Hughes’ sentence will be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections, according to a Houston County District Attorney news release, which says he will also be banished from Houston County and surrounding counties upon his release.

The charges stem from a July 15, 2021 shooting at Deloris Toliver (formerly Sewell Circle) Park.

Trevarious Solomon and James Noble were both shot there. Solomon’s injury resulted in long-term paralysis from the chest down, according to the DA’s office, which says Solomon was 15 at the time of the shooting.

Detectives determined during the investigation that the shooter was “Draco,” who was confirmed to be Hughes.

“It’s no hidden secret that gun violence has been on the rise in many areas throughout the State of Georgia,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan W. English said. “The brazenness that too many young men have shown their willingness to resolve disputes through use of a gun is something that must stop.”

Houston County District Attorney William Kendall said the “great people of this community deserve to live without fear of gun violence.”

“They deserve to live, work and thrive without fear of ignorant, heinous acts such as this,” he said. “I’d personally like to thank ADA Ryan English, Sr. ADA Sandra Matson, Detective John Richards and the entire Warner Robins Police Department for the hard work on this case.”

