Warner Robins man arrested for possession of several drugs including Methamphetamines, MDMA pills, marijuana

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Warner Robins Narcotics Investigators along with a few other agencies have arrested a Warner Robins man in connection to several drug violations.

According to a social media post from the Warner Robins Police Department, 39 year-old Ricky Lane Jernigan of Warner Robins was arrested at the 100 block of Arnold Blvd on Thursday night, February 10th.

Jernigan was in possession of 138 grams of Methamphetamine, 250 grams of MDMA pills, and 60 grams of marijuana. Jernigan was also charged with Possession of a firearm by a convicted Felon. He was taken to the Houston County Detention Facility.