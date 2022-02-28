Warner Robins hydrant testing to start Tuesday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — If you see dirty or cloudy water coming out of your faucet on the first of March, don’t be alarmed.

The Warner Robins Fire Department has announced that they will be conducting their annual hydrant testing throughout the City of Warner Robins starting on Tuesday, March 1st.

WRFD says the flowing of hydrants will most likely cause stirring of sediment of water lines, and it’s advised that if you encounter dirty or cloudy water in your home that you just let the water run for a few minutes- which should eventually clear the line. It’s also advised to wait several hours after testing, or to run an empty wash cycle with your washing machine as not doing so could result in clothing becoming stained.

Locations concerning what areas will be tested are to be posted to the WRFD Facebook page prior to the start of testing on each day.

Anyone with questions is urged to call the Fire Department at (478) 293-1020.