Warner Robins home invasion results in shooting, police searching for suspect

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A home invasion Friday night left one person hospitalized, and Warner Robins Police are now looking for a suspect.

According to WRPD news release, the home invasion happened around 8:30 at Lake Vista Apartments on Northlake Drive. Police say an unidentified suspect forcibly entered the apartment and shot the occupant four times in the chest, abdomen and arm.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to the hospital by EMS for medical treatment. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Investigators are on the scene gathering evidence.

Call Warner Robins Police at (478) 302-5378 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME if you have information.