Warner Robins gets a $2 million grant for natural gas improvements

Benefits also extends to Byron, Perry, Hawkinsville, and Cochran.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The U.S. Economic Development Administration is giving a $2 million grant to Warner Robins. The money will help improve natural gas infrastructure.

City leaders made the announcement Friday. More than $4 million in local funding will also match the Federal grant creating more than 200 jobs and generating $310 million in private investment.

“We’re getting more done when we work together,” said Warner Robins Mayor Randy Toms. “This is as good a picture as you’ll ever see of collaboration among 5 cities initially but then it benefits Middle Georgia as a whole.”

The grant was made possible through the work of Midstate Energy and the Middle Georgia Regional Commission.