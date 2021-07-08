Warner Robins City Council passes FY 2022 budget

Mayor Randy Toms says the budget will include adding more than 30 public safety positions.

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Warner Robins City Council held a special called meeting Thursday to discuss several items, including employee promotions and the selling of surplus property and old equipment the police department is no longer using.

The second reading and approval of the 2022 Fiscal Year Budget was also on the agenda, which Council passed.

“It’s something that I believe is much needed and probably long overdue,” Mayor Toms said. “But we’ve added some positions over the years and now we’re doing it in a large scale.”

Mayor Toms says it will take some time to fill those positions. The departments include code enforcement, police and fire.

