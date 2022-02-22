Warner Robins City Administrator submits letter of resignation

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The City Manager of Warner Robins has submitted his letter of resignation.

According to a Public Information Officer from the City of Warner Robins, City Administrator, David Corbin, handed in his letter of resignation on February 22nd, 2022. In the letter, Corbin says he has enjoyed his time serving the citizens of Warner Robins, and that the people of Warner Robins have been fortunate to have elected officials whose dedication to their constituents has been paramount.

The letter says that Corbin’s resignation be effective immediately, and that he will be available to help the new administrator if deemed appropriate.

This resignation comes not long after a 2 week suspension without pay, caused by an incident in which Corbin signed a contract without proper permission or authority to do so.