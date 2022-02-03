Warner Robins City Administrator David Corbin suspended for 2 weeks without pay

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — Mayor LaRhonda W. Patrick of Warner Robins has sent out a letter confirming that City Administrator for the City of Warner Robins, David Corbin, has been suspended without pay for a 2 week period that went into effect Tuesday, February 1st.

The City of Warner Robins confirms that this comes as Corbin signed a contract without proper permission or authority to do so. The letter from Mayor Patrick says this punishment comes as she has pledged accountability and transparency throughout her administration, and that she cannot permit one person’s disregard for the rules under any circumstances as that act would create precedence for all others to expect the same type of treatment for strictly unauthorized actions.

The letter also states that according to their charter, the only person with purchasing authority is the Mayor, and that any actions to the contrary, unless approved, are prohibited0- regardless of whether it was intentional or a mistake.