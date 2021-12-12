Warner Robins beats Calhoun 38-14 to capture back-to-back state titles

The Demons were playing in their fifth straight GHSA 5A title game.

Photo: Marissa Russell/41NBC News

ATLANTA (41NBC/WMGT) – The Warner Robins High School football team beat Calhoun 38-14 in the Georgia High School Association Class 5A Championship Game Saturday at a soggy Center Parc Stadium.

It’s the Demons’ second straight title and sixth in school history. They were playing in the title game for the fifth straight season.

Warner Robins (14-1) opened the scoring six minutes in on a 3-yard touchdown run by JaFredrick Perry. The Demons took a 14-0 lead after a 41-yard fumble recovery touchdown three minutes later.

Calhoun (12-3) got on the board early in the second quarter thanks to a 3-yard touchdown pass from Christian Lewis to Quin Smith, but the Demons’ offense wasn’t done yet.

A 35-yard field goal by Daniel Barber made it 17-7 with a minute left in the half, and a 51-yard pass from Christon Lane to Cam Flowers with less than 10 seconds left made it 24-7 at the break.

Perry, who finished the night with 233 yards rushing on 24 carries and also recorded 10 tackles, made it 31-7 with a 46-yard rushing score early in the fourth quarter, and Lane added a 4-yard rushing score of his own with 5:54 left in the game.

Calhoun’s Lewis connected with Smith for an 8-yard passing score with 4:38 remaining.

The 2021 Demons set a school record for points scored in a season (716), surpassing the previous season-high of 614, set back in 1976 in Coach Robert Davis’ first championship season.

They outgained Calhoun’s offense 436-273 Saturday.

Follow Tucker Sargent on Facebook and Twitter.