Warner Robins attempted traffic stop turns fatal early Friday

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — An attempted traffic stop turned deadly when a driver failed to stop and fled officers in the early hours of Friday.

According to the Warner Robins Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol is investigating a single car crash that took place at about 12:51 a.m. on January 21st, 2022, when officers with WRPD tried to conduct a traffic stop on a car that was failing to maintain its lane. The vehicle didn’t stop for the police and fled west on Russell Parkway at high speeds, the driver quickly lost control of the car and crashed. Officers found that the two occupants in the vehicle had both died.

The traffic violation and attempted traffic stop both first happened in the area of Tallulah Trail and the 600 block of Russell Parkway.

Further details about the crash will be released by the GSP.