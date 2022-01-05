Warming trend starts Wednesday



Warmer weather is on the horizon for Middle Georgia starting tomorrow (nothing like last week though), but it will only hang around for a few days.

Mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated shower will start the day Wednesday, clearing by the afternoon.

Highs will be warming into the low 60s Wednesday afternoon ahead of our next weather system.



A cold front will be approaching the area Thursday, bringing our next rain chances, mainly during the afternoon and evening.

Behind the rain we will see a quick cool down with lows early Friday falling below freezing.

This cold air will stick around for the start of the weekend, keeping us cool with highs in the 50s.



Another round of rain and storms is on the way Sunday, which will also bring our next warm up.

Some spots in Middle Georgia could warm close to 70 by Sunday afternoon.

Severe weather is not anticipated this week or weekend.



Cold air is back behind the cold front and it will be felt as early as Monday night.

Lows will fall back to the 20s with highs in the low 50s.