Warming trend starts Wednesday



We have been seeing cool conditions across Middle Georgia today, but after a cold night tonight, warm weather will be back for the week.

Overnight lows will once again be falling into the 40s and 30s by early Wednesday morning.

Dry air will help us warm quickly into the 60s by lunchtime with mid 70s returning by the afternoon.



A few clouds will be possible on Thursday, but any rainfall will be staying well to our north and west.

High pressure keeps us dry through the weekend and also helps us warm back into the 80s.

Expect plenty of sunshine through Sunday as we slowly see an increase in our humidity.



There is a small chance of a shower or thunderstorm to start next week.

Not really seeing much in the way of a severe weather threat, but we will be watching it closely.

The rain chance and front will help to cool us off a bit for the middle of next week.