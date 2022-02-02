Warming trend continues Wednesday



It was another warm day in Middle Georgia with highs in the 70s and upper 60s.

Overnight we will be seeing an increase in our cloud cover, keeping our lows warmer than normal, in the 40s.

Wednesday will be another warm day with highs in the low 70s and breezy conditions.

This nice day will set us up for a change in the forecast as a cold front approaches for the end of the week.

Thursday we will see another warm up into the mid 70s, with an increase in moisture and mostly cloudy skies.

Our next cold front will be approaching by Thursday evening, with rain chances increasing after midnight.



The cold front will slowly move through the area on Friday, bringing a rainy day to the area.

A few thunderstorms are possible during the day on Friday, but right now severe weather is not expected.

Rain will slowly move out of the area Friday night as cool air filters in overnight.

Showers will be possible through the weekend (still some questions on timing).

Rain totals will be maxing out around 1″ between Thursday night and Friday night.



Next week will be another cool start, but dry weather is expected starting on Monday.

Much of next week we will slowly warm to normal high temperatures for this time of year.