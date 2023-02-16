



It has been feeling like spring across Middle Georgia this week and we will keep that trend going on Thursday.

Overnight lows will only be falling into the mid 50s, giving us a head start on highs in the upper 70s tomorrow.

We will also see southerly winds picking up through the day, helping to increase humidity.

A few showers will be possible during the day on Thursday as clouds increase.



The heaviest rain will move in overnight across the area as a cold front approaches.

Time frame for rain right now looks like 10pm-12pm, with most of the heavy rain moving in after midnight.

Although we will see pockets of heavy rain, this is not likely to cause flooding.

Rain moves out by Friday afternoon, leaving us with high pressure and cold air.



As far as the severe threat is concerned, most of that should be just to our west.

A few strong storms could maintain some intensity as they cross over from Alabama, but instability won’t support it much farther east.

For that reason, only a few of our counties are included in the level 1 (of 5) threat zone.

Main threats with any storms will be gusty winds and a spin up tornado.



Lows on Saturday will drop below freezing once again behind the strong cold front.

The cold weather won’t stick around for long though, as we rebound back to the mid 60s Sunday.

Next week will bring a chance for a few showers and even highs in the 80s.

We are already keeping an eye on storms later next week that could be strong, so stay tuned to the forecast.