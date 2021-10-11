Warmer, more pleasant conditions are returning

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Benign weather is kicking off the new week with the rainy weather now in the past.

Today

It is a much more pleasant start to Monday than last week. The sunrise could be seen around Middle Georgia today as drier conditions have moved back in. We will not be cloud free this afternoon, however the possibility for rain is very low. High level cirrus clouds will move into the area around lunchtime today, however plenty of sun will still get through them. Temperatures will rise into the lower 80s around Middle GA, continuing the trend of warm but not hot temperatures we have seen so far this month. A couple of spotty showers may form this afternoon/evening, but the majority of Middle Georgia will stay dry. The cloud cover will clear out overnight as temperatures fall to the lower 60s.

Tomorrow

A cold front is approaching Georgia from the west thanks to a weak low pressure system over the Mississippi River Valley. This will reach the northwestern part of the Peach State, however it will not reach Middle GA. Therefor, for our Tuesday we will see an abundance of sunshine to kick off the day. It will last into the afternoon hours as temperatures top off in the low to mid 80s. Some mid level clouds will form during the afternoon and evening hours, and a couple of spotty showers will also be possible. Much like today, however, the majority of us in Middle GA will not see these showers. Any clouds that form during the afternoon and evening should clear out overnight. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday and Beyond

The pleasant conditions will carry into the back half of the week as temperatures continue to gradually climb. In fact, cloud cover will likely be reduced a bit Wednesday and Thursday before more return on Friday. High pressure will remain over the Southeastern US through the rest of the work week until the next cold front begins to move in from the west. This will impact Mississippi on Friday and then Alabama and Georgia on Saturday. Thunderstorms will be likely with its passing on Saturday, but once it moves through fall like conditions will remain in its wake.

Follow Meteorologist Aaron Lowery on Facebook (Aaron Lowery 41NBC) and Twitter (@ALowWX) for weather updates throughout the day. Also, you can watch his forecasts Monday through Friday on 41NBC News at Daybreak (6-7 a.m.) and 41Today (11 a.m).