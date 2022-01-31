Warmer conditions are returning to Middle Georgia as January ends

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Warmer temperatures are returning to Middle Georgia after a chilly and windy weekend.

Today

Cloudy skies kicked off the final day of January around Middle Georgia. Temperatures were cool, but nowhere near the cold levels seen over the weekend. Temperatures were up over 15 degrees this morning when compared to yesterday, and that is largely due to cloudy skies overnight. We will see the cloud cover break throughout the day as temperatures climb into the 60s around the region. Wind will shift from the west-northwest to the northeast during the evening hours as clouds clear out.

Overnight expect clear skies with lows dropping down to the freezing point, but not below. Winds will blow from the northeast at about 5 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunshine will dominate our Tuesday as the wind shifts to the east-southeast early. Speeds will stay around 5-10 mph with gusts upwards of 15 mph. Highs will reach the upper 60s around the region with a couple of spots reaching the 70 degree mark. Rain is not expected and clouds will be few and far between.

Overnight a few clouds will fill in, however it will not be blanket conditions. Lows will fall into the upper 30s and lower 40s as the wind blows out of the east at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday and Beyond

Cloud cover will continue to build on Wednesday as temperatures top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. At this time rain is not expected on Wednesday however that could change before we get there. If it does, expect a few spotty showers and nothing more. Winds will blow at 10-15 mph out of the southeast.

Overnight clouds will form a blanket over Middle Georgia as lows fall into the lower 50s.

Thursday will see a blanket of clouds with rain arriving during the morning hours and heavy rain during the evening hours. Highs will reach the 70s around the region.

Widespread rain is likely on Friday.

Showers will be possible Saturday.

