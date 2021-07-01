Warm with scattered storms Thursday

You are probably tired of hearing it, but we are going to continue our summertime pattern of storms once again Thursday.

It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, as well as tropical moisture keeping it feeling muggy.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to once again pop up by tomorrow afternoon, lingering into tomorrow evening.



By Friday a cold front will move into Middle Georgia bringing increasing thunderstorm chances to the area.

Right now timing on this looks to be the afternoon/evening hours, so it may bringing some soggy conditions to the Warner Robins fireworks show.



With the passage of the cold front we will see dry air pushing in for the weekend.

This dry air will be limiting our rain chances for the rest of the weekend, which is good news for our 4th of July celebrations.



Next week we will see scattered showers and storms returning to the area.

Highs will be staying hot, in the 90s for much of next week.



Of course we are also keeping an eye on the Atlantic where we now have Potential Tropical Cyclone Five.

Within the next 24 hours we will likely see this system strengthen to become Elsa.

Above is the current forecast path which would bring the storm towards Cuba and possibly into the Gulf of Mexico.

Nothing is etched in stone with this forecast so keep an eye out for updates.