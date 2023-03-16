Warm weather returns for the end of the week ahead of our next storms



We had a cold start in Middle Georgia today, with lows in the 20s early this morning, but highs warmed to the 60s by the afternoon.

Thursday will be similar, with a cold start in the low 30s and a nice warm-up later in the day.

A Freeze Warning is in effect until 10 am Thursday for all of Middle Georgia.

Highs Thursday will have no problem warming into the low 70s and upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.



I hope you enjoy the nice weather Thursday, because clouds and rain move in by Friday.

A cold front approaching from the west will increase our humidity, cloud cover, and temperatures.

Highs Thursday warm into the mid-70s, and we should be mostly dry through the early afternoon.

By late afternoon and into the evening heavy rain and storms will move into the area, bringing gusty winds.

This front will move through the area pretty quickly, but it should still make it pretty soggy for St. Patrick’s Day.



Rain, clouds, and storms will move out pretty quickly on Saturday morning.

This will leave us with sunshine for the first weekend of Cherry Blossom Festival, but also a big cool down.



Highs on Sunday will be pretty chilly, only getting into the upper 50s.

Cool weather sticks around for the start of next week with a chance for a few scattered showers on Tuesday.