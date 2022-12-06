Warm air moves in Tuesday





Clouds and rain have be hanging around Middle Georgia for much of the day, but warm and dry weather is on the way.

A warm front is pushing north this evening that will help to get us back in the 70s for the rest of the week.

A few showers are possible Tuesday morning, but we should end up mostly dry by the afternoon.

The middle of the week should be relatively quiet with highs in the 70s and partly cloudy skies.



By the end of the week a cold front will push into the area, bringing a slight chance of rain.

This front will drop our highs from the 70s to 60s over the weekend.

By Sunday another storm system will be moving into the area.

We could see some heavy rain as well as a few thunderstorms on Monday.